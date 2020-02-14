USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 5,141,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,104. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.