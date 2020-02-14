USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 829,311 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 829,311 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.36% of Blackstone Group worth $131,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,263,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $90,783,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of BX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. 294,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,400. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

