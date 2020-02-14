USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 48,300 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 409.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 120,203 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 294.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.33. 3,803,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

