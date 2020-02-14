USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 67,800 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Sun Life Financial worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 335,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,221. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

