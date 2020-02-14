USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $26.76 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 314,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,923,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,146,000 after buying an additional 72,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,356. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.