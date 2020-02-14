USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $27.84 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

RL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.84. 883,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

