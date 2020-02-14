Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.0% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

