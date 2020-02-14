Valor Token (VALOR) Trading 39.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $936,897.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.35 or 0.06218776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00062191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00130725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.