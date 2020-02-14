Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.