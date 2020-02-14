Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 373,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 378,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. 8,416,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,157. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

