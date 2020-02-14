Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $196.24 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $179.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

