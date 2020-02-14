Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lowered by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 535,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,998,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $155.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.