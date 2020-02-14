Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,766,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,232,000.

VMBS stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

