Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

NYSE VAR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.35. 2,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

