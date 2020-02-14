Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.72.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $599,350.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,617.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

