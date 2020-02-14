Velas Market Cap Tops $21.39 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,057,815,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,733,036 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

