Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNTR stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $303.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

