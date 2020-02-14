Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.05 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

