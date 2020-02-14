VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,036,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81. VEON has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VEON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in VEON by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,411,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in VEON by 3,550.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,926,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,873,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VEON by 705.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VEON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,268,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 200,619 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

