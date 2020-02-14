Verge Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Graviex and Cryptopia. Verge has a market cap of $91.90 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00798518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,177,206,359 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Crex24, Graviex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.