VeriCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $3,234.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049174 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000963 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00079625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,331.67 or 1.00684318 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,495,306 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.