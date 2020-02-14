Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verisign by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Verisign by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Verisign by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Verisign by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.81 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.