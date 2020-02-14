Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.60 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

