Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Verisign worth $86,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Verisign by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Verisign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.18. The stock had a trading volume of 174,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.07. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.60 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

