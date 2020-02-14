Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,760 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.50% of Veritex worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $28.89 on Friday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

