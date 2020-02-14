Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $823,274.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.58 million and approximately $823,274.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,306.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.93 or 0.02732862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.17 or 0.04751413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00807590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00917767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00116336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009521 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00702909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,442,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Bittrex, YoBit and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

