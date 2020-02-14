Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.