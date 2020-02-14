Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Price

Media stories about CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CENTRICA PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

