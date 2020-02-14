Very Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Share Price

News headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Carnival’s ranking:

NYSE CUK opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.15. Carnival has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

