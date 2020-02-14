Very Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Carnival (LON:CCL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Carnival (LON:CCL) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a news sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CCL stock opened at GBX 3,112 ($40.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,436.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,391.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. Carnival has a 12 month low of GBX 2,966 ($39.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,406 ($57.96). The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

