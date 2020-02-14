Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612.75 ($8.06).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 458.40 ($6.03) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 465.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

