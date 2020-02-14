Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, OOOBTC and Binance. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $160,694.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00804222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,255 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinroom, YoBit, OOOBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

