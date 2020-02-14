ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $53.68.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.