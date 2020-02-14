Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Upgraded at CIBC

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,227. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Company Profile

