Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

VCTR stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

