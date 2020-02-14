Vicus Capital Sells 5,966 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.40. 182,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

