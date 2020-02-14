VideoCoin (VID) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $337,251.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $337,251.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002497 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

