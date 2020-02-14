VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $11.78 million and $8.26 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.73 or 0.06201391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00128049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

