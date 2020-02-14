VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $103,393.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

