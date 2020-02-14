Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

VNOM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 247,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 170.37%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. FMR LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,051,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 403,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.