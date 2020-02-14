Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

VNOM traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 247,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,258. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.37%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

