Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 439,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

