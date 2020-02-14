Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Godsey & Gibb Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. Visa Inc has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

