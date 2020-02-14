Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

