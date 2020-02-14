Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 192,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,092,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $210.29. 6,495,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.