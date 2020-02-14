Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Barclays

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.26 ($36.35).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €25.32 ($29.44) on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.14.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

