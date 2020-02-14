Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.26 ($36.35).

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV opened at €25.32 ($29.44) on Friday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.14.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.