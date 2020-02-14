Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.36 ($36.47).

Vivendi stock opened at €25.29 ($29.41) on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.14.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

