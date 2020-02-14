Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €31.00 by Morgan Stanley

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.36 ($36.47).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €25.24 ($29.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.14. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.