Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE VVNT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,555. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

